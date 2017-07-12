This week's gas prices the lowest in years

During e week of July 10, gas prices in Las Vegas had an average of $2.56 per gallon. GasBuddy surveyed 649 gas stations across the Vegas valley and the amount per gallon has varied for July 10 in the past five years.

The past July 10 prices below are according to GasBuddy.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 $3.42 $3.59 $3.85 $3.26 $2.52

Nevada has an average price of $2.75 per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, Senior Petroleum Analyst for GasBuddy.com, said now that the Fourth of July has passed, they witnessed a slight increase of gas prices nationwide. We may be seeing more increases of gas prices as summer continues.

"While gas prices may rise slightly in some states in the week ahead, it will be a very mixed bag across the country as the recently rally in crude oil prices appears to have stalled for now. Call it the summer blues at the pump- prices may fluctuate mildly in the weeks ahead, but we'll be bouncing near the summer low price for some time- don't expect much improvement in prices from for the rest of the summer. In fact to counter that, if we see the Atlantic become more active hurricane wise, we could see more price support in both oil and gasoline prices, so keep that in mind," DeHaan said.

