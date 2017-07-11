Mayweather - McGregor fight pushes BIG3 championship to new location

A scheduling conflict between a Mayweather - McGregor mega fight and a 3-on-3 basketball championship forced a change of venue.

The BIG3 Championship Finals is now scheduled to be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. The Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor boxing match will be held at T-Mobile Arena that evening, according to a press release from MGM Resorts.

The BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league is in its first season, touring arenas throughout the country. The league was founded by rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. The league had a contract to use T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26, but reached a deal with MGM Resorts, Mayweather Promotions and UFC to change the venue.

The BIG3 Championship will be televised live on FOX. The league features former NBA stars including Allen Iverson, Rashard Lewis, DeShawn Stevenson, Stephen Jackson and Chauncey Billups.

“We are grateful to MGM Resorts, Mayweather Promotions and UFC for presenting us with a generous offer that we could not refuse, ensuring that our fans will have the best experience possible at our BIG3 Championship Finals at the MGM Grand Garden Arena,” Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, co-founders of BIG3 said in a release. “We are happy we could work together to create an opportunity for our fans to experience both events, making August 26 the most exciting day in sports and entertainment Las Vegas has ever seen.”

“We appreciate Ice Cube, Jeff Kwatinetz and the Big 3 for their willingness to work together on bringing the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight to T-Mobile Arena,” Dana White, President of UFC said. “We look forward to working together with them to ensure that the people in Las Vegas and those watching events at home will experience a historic day in sports that they’ll never forget.”

“We are extremely pleased that all of our partners involved were able to work together to bring this change in venue to fruition,” Sid Greenfeig, vice president of entertainment and booking for MGM Resorts International said. “The MGM Grand Garden Arena will treat basketball fans nationwide to exceptional games in an intimate and exciting atmosphere. Las Vegas will certainly be the center of the sports world on August 26.”

The BIG3 Championship Finals will feature surprise guests, a battle tournament for third place as well as the crowning of the first league champion. Fans who already have purchased tickets will earn priority seating for the MGM Grand Garden Arena event. Additional ticket information is scheduled to be announced in mid-July.

MGM Garden Arena seats up to 14,000 people.

For more information, to buy tickets and to sign up for news updates, visit www.BIG3.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.