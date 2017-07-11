Floyd Mayweather responds to tax claims

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has responded to reports that he can't pay off his 2015 tax liability until he receives money from his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor.

ESPN reported that Mayweather filed a tax court petition on July 5 that asks the IRS to allow him a reprieve until the fight.

The report stated Mayweather is currently 15 months past due on his taxes, which would be equivalent to a 7.5 percent charge on top of what is owed. It is unknown how much Mayweather owes in his 2015 taxes.

The boxer posted on Instagram that he paid $26 million to the IRS in 2015.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

Mayweather added, that "everybody just wants to be part of the 'Money May' show, including the IRS."

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.