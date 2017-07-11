Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Rancho and Jone - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Rancho and Jones

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on July 11, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on July 11, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said the suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive, near Jones Boulevard. Police said the suspect lunged at the lone responding officer before the officer shot and killed the suspect. 

Police said one person was shot and no officers were injured. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.