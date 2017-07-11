Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting near Rancho and Jones

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on July 11, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said the suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive, near Jones Boulevard. Police said the suspect lunged at the lone responding officer before the officer shot and killed the suspect.

Police said one person was shot and no officers were injured.

Currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 4000 block of N Rancho. One individual shot. No officers injured. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 11, 2017

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.