Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive, near Jones Boulevard. 

Police said one person was shot and no officers were injured. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

