Metro investigating officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive, near Jones Boulevard.

Police said one person was shot and no officers were injured.

Currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 4000 block of N Rancho. One individual shot. No officers injured. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 11, 2017

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.