Lady Gaga postpones Las Vegas stop for her dive bar tour

International pop star Lady Gaga has postponed her first stop for her 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in Las Vegas.

The concert was supposed to happen this week at a venue in Sin City, but fans will now have to wait until further notice.

Bud Light and Lady Gaga and her team released this statement:

“Unfortunately Lady Gaga needs to postpone the first stop of the 2017 Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this week in Las Vegas. She’s deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a new date as soon as possible. She can’t wait to see all of you soon.”

Lady Gaga is also scheduled to perform at T-Mobile Arena on August 11, 2017, during her "Joanne" world tour. Tickets can be purchased here.

