Southern Nevada Chick-fil-A locations offer free meals

Chick-fil-A fans can score a free meal on July 11, 2017 by dressing like a cow! (Les Krifaton/FOX5) Chick-fil-A fans can score a free meal on July 11, 2017 by dressing like a cow! (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
In honor of Cow Appreciation Day, Southern Nevada Chick-fil-A locations are offering free meals, but there is a catch. 

To score a free meal, show up to the restaurant dressed like a cow. 

Then the restaurant will give you an entree of your choice, excluding salads, free of charge. The offer is good on Tuesday from open until 7 p.m.

There are three Chick-fil-A locations in Southern Nevada:

  • 460 North Stephanie Street 
  • 2480 South Rancho Drive 
  • 9925 South Eastern Avenue

