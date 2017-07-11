Southern Nevada Chick-fil-A locations offer free meals

Chick-fil-A fans can score a free meal on July 11, 2017 by dressing like a cow! (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

In honor of Cow Appreciation Day, Southern Nevada Chick-fil-A locations are offering free meals, but there is a catch.

To score a free meal, show up to the restaurant dressed like a cow.

Then the restaurant will give you an entree of your choice, excluding salads, free of charge. The offer is good on Tuesday from open until 7 p.m.

There are three Chick-fil-A locations in Southern Nevada:

460 North Stephanie Street

2480 South Rancho Drive

9925 South Eastern Avenue

Enjoying the morning with #FOX5 viewers at Chick-fil-A for cow appreciation day pic.twitter.com/a8iwHRLUuG — Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) July 11, 2017

