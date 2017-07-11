Woman killed in crash involving stolen truck in west Valley identified

A woman was killed in a crash on Fort Apache Road near Charleston Boulevard on July 11, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a woman killed in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in west Las Vegas on July 5.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as 54-year-old Deborah Rosewall, of Las Vegas. She died from multiple injuries in the crash and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said Oriana Leausa was behind the wheel of a stolen 2004 Dodge Ram truck on Fort Apache Road near Charleston Boulevard when she crashed into a Metro squad car and two other vehicles. Rosewall was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in the crash.

Leausa, 26, was arrested for driving under the influence involving death, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy to commit grand larceny, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

She is being held on $1 million bail.

