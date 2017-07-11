Southern Nevada law enforcement searching for recruits - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Southern Nevada law enforcement searching for recruits

A Metro officer trains recruits on July 11, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) A Metro officer trains recruits on July 11, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is holding fitness sessions with potential new recruits. 

The goal is to get recruits ready for the physical fitness portion of the recruitment test. 

It's one of the several tactics Metro is using to keep potential recruit interested in the department.  

Departments nationwide are struggling with recruiting, in part because of violence on officers within the past year. 

Metro wants to hire 600 new officers, so far only 212 are on board.

Nevada Highway Patrol has 27 vacancies and Henderson police have 14 openings

