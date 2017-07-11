Drink up! 7-Eleven offering free slurpees

7-Eleven is offering free small Slurpees on July 11, 2017. (Source: Magic Bullet Media)

In celebration of its 90th birthday, 7-Eleven is offering free Slurpees on Tuesday!

Since 2002, the company has invited customers to enjoy free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day.

The company estimates 9 million customers will take advantage of the deal.

Customers can get a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while supplies last.

In addition to 7-Eleven Day, Slurpee lovers who purchase seven Slurpee drinks from Wednesday through July 18 and scan the mobile app will receive 11 Slurpee drinks for free.

