Public Education Foundation Teacher Exchange offers big savings to Valley educators

Teachers can save on supplies at the exchange by purchasing a membership in exchange for points to shop. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The Public Education Foundation's Teacher Exchange opens Tuesday. It is a type of surplus stores for educators looking for classroom supplies for a fraction of the price.

Teachers pay a $25 membership fee and receive 500 points to go shopping. The exchange offers various types of school supplies including pens, pencils, backpacks, organizers, clips, tape, and glue.

Just about everything and anything a teacher would need to help supply their students can be found at the exchange at a savings of around 80- to 90 percent.

Items are donated by big box stores like Target, Staples, Office Max and Office Depot. They also receive donations from the Kids In Need Foundation.

More information on the Public Education Foundation's Teacher Exchange can be found online here.

