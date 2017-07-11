Former doctor sentenced to life in prison, ex-wife facing lawsuit

Dr. Binh Chung testified in his sexual assault trial in Las Vegas Justice Court on May 18, 2017. (FOX5)

A suspended Las Vegas doctor convicted of sexual assault, child pornography and drug charges was sentenced Monday.

A judge sentenced Dr. Binh Minh Chung to life with the possibility of parole after 50 years.

“It was appropriate given the severity of what happened here,” prosecutor Alex Chen said. “It was the ultimate betrayal of trust.”

Chung was found guilty on 11 of the 14 charges against him in May. During his trial, Chung told jurors he had a "sleeping beauty fetish" and claimed he was having an affair with the victim. He said she only "appeared" to be unconscious because she was helping him fulfill a fantasy.

Chung’s sentencing handed down, the focus shifted on to Chung’s ex-wife Brenda Wong.

“It’s our belief that she had a role in assisting him to acquire some of the drugs that he used,” Melanie Thomas, an attorney with Lagomarsino Law said. Thomas represents two of Chung’s victims.

In the complaint the plaintiffs claim Wong, a licensed pharmacist told Chung where to buy the anesthetic ketamine without a prescription.

“Its troubling for my younger client,” Thomas said. “This stays with her. She doesn’t engage in the normal activities a young lady her age would. She’s been stripped of that.”

The suit also claims Wong knew about the abuse of one of the victims who was a minor at the time.

“We believe she didn’t [report it] at the time she first received the information,” Thomas said.

FOX5 reached out to Wong’s client but did not hear back before this report was filed.

