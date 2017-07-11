Infant, parents found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Rainbow and Cactus

Police are investigating a possible murder suicide leaving an infant, man and woman dead near Cactus and Rainbow. (FOX5)

An infant, man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide near Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Two parents and their son appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds in a possible domestic-violence situation, Metro said. The man is the suspected shooter.

"He clearly shot the mother of his child, the baby, and then himself. There was also a dead dog inside," Lt. Dan McGrath said. The dog was also shot.

The man was in his 40s, the woman in her 30s and the baby was about to turn one-year-old, police said.

Police said the woman had another child from a previous relationship who is ok.

