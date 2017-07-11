Infant, parents found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Rainb - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Infant, parents found dead in apparent murder-suicide near Rainbow and Cactus

Posted: Updated:
Police are investigating a possible murder suicide leaving an infant, man and woman dead near Cactus and Rainbow. (FOX5) Police are investigating a possible murder suicide leaving an infant, man and woman dead near Cactus and Rainbow. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An infant, man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide near Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Two parents and their son appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds in a possible domestic-violence situation, Metro said. The man is the suspected shooter. 

"He clearly shot the mother of his child, the baby, and then himself. There was also a dead dog inside," Lt. Dan McGrath said. The dog was also shot.

The man was in his 40s, the woman in her 30s and the baby was about to turn one-year-old, police said.

Police said the woman had another child from a previous relationship who is ok.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.