Dispensaries running out of marijuana, 'state of emergency' declared

Marijuana is displayed for sale at a dispensary in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

Business has been booming for dispensaries across the valley, but a little more than a week into the legalization of recreational pot sales, shops started having problems restocking their shelves.

The problem goes back to the laws regulating distributors leading Gov. Brian Sandoval (R) to endorse a state of emergency for marijuana.

From July 1, lines at dispensaries were filled with people eager to legally get their hands on recreational weed, but then shops like Reef Dispensaries faced a new challenge.

"We're not allowed to transport any product from our grow facility ... to our any of our retail locations," Matthew Morgan, CEO of Reef Dispensaries said.

Morgan said the shop stocked up in advance.

"We started a working group in late May for Rec," Morgan said. "We feel like we were pretty well prepared for the whole situation even though we had no idea that this curve ball was going to be thrown at us."

Government officials said they are stepping in to help get the ball rolling on licensing for distributors.

"There is a special license that has to be issued," Sen. Tick Segerblom (D). "There is a fight over that in court."

Segerblom said as of Monday, only licensed liquor distributors can transport from the grow house to the shops, but none have met all the requirements.

"So the governor stepped in and said we're going to go ahead and provide that transportation ... in the short term pending the litigation," Segerblom said.

That way, people who don't have a liquor license would be able to distribute in the mean time.

It's still not set in stone, but Segerblom said he is pretty confident the fix will happen.

"If the governor says 'Do it,' then it's going to happen," he said. "The fact that he's willing to step forward is the main thing."

And shop owners said they are hopeful too.

"It's a great feeling to know [Gov. Sandoval] is more or less backing the program," Morgan said. "Making sure it moves forward in a timely fashion."

The tax commission is likely to approve the regulation by midweek possibly Wednesday or Thursday the latest.

