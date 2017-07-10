Valley family looking for stranger who saved them from fire

A woman said she's searching for a stranger who saved her family from a fire. (FOX5)

A Las Vegas woman said she's looking for the stranger who saved the lives of her family.

Zetta Toombs said she woke up from a deep sleep at around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

"This guy banged so loud on the door it woke me up," she said.

She said she thought it may be a burglar so she asked her nephew to grab a knife and head to the door. But it wasn't a burglar. It was a complete stranger trying to save her family.

"This guy comes running back to the door and is like 'Your house is on fire! Your house is on fire!,'" Toombs said.

There were four people inside the home at the time, and everyone made it out without injuries. But they lost nearly all their belongings.

"Oh God," Toombs said as she opened her door for the first time since the fire. "This is just unreal. I don't know how we're supposed to salvage any of this."

Toombs' home wasn't the only one affected. The home next door also caught fire. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a palm tree between the homes caught fire. Toombs' home suffered nearly $50,000 worth a damage. The home next door had exterior damage estimated to be around $5,000.

LVFR said someone took advantage of the fire and got into a neighbor's home, and stole a wallet. Toombs said she is positive it's not the same person who saved her.

"We are so thankful for him. We didn't come right away, he came back, he made sure we got out of this house," she said.

Toombs said she hopes to one day thank the person who she says saved her life.

"I wanna tell him I am so thankful, I hope God blesses him. I don't have anything to give him, but I am so thankful for him."

Toombs was able to make it out of the home with her wallet. She said for some reason, Sunday night she didn't park her car in the garage, which was a complete loss so her car was also safe.

Firefighters are investigating how the fire began. The family said with school starting they have nowhere to live. To help them out, they have set up a gofundme page.

