Firefighters put out another fire at vacant apartment near H Street and Bonanza

Firefighters responded to another fire at Tree Line Apartments on July 10, 2017.

A vacant apartment complex near H Street and Bonanza Road burned for the second time in less than a week Monday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called at 9:46 a.m. after smoke was spotted at the vacant Tree Line Park Apartments at 901 West McWilliams Avenue.

Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke there and were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes, according to a release from the department.

About half of the building was damaged, but no cost estimate was given.

The fire's cause is under investigation and evidence of squatters living there was found, LVFR said. No injuries were reported.

