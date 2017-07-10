PD: Henderson couple found dead in home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Henderson couple found dead in home

Henderson police discovered the bodies of a couple in their home near Seven Hills on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 2200 block of Beasley Street near St. Rose Parkway after a welfare check was requested. 

The bodies of a female and male were located inside the home at 12:03 p.m., according to Henderson public information officer Scott Pena. It is unclear how long the couple was deceased. 

At this time, foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing. 

The Clark County Coroner is expected to release the identities of the decedents. 

