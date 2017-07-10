McDonald's donates over $10K to Injured Police Officers Fund

Ronald McDonald presents a $10K check to the Injured Police Officers Fund on Monday July 10, 2017 (LVMPD).

Local McDonald's restaurants joined forces to donate over $10,000 to the Inured Police Officers Fund on Monday, according to a Metro release.

The donation was made possible from the 'Coffee with a Cop' event revenue. 'Coffee with a Cop' is a community event held at various McDonald's locations throughout the Valley that brings together Las Vegas residents with law enforcement officers.

Attendees have the opportunity to discuss community concerns and get to know the officers serving our city around the clock.

The IPOF focuses on relieving financial burdens from officers and their families if officers are injured in the line of duty.

Visit the LVMPD events web page or the Injured Police Officers Fund Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. ?