'Increased activity' happening on Resorts World property on the Strip

Resorts World has had "increased activity" at its construction site on the Las Vegas Strip. (Jason Westerhaus / FOX5)

Some construction has begun on the Resorts World Las Vegas casino-resort project on the Strip. The company said increased activity and cranes on site are part of the "mobilization" that will occur in Aug. and Sept.

The long-delayed multibillion-dollar project that would cater to the city's Chinese tourism had already pushed back its opening date another year.

Malaysia-based developer Genting Group on Wednesday said the proposed 3,000-room Resorts World Las Vegas will open in 2020 after overhauling its design to have a modern Asian flair and appeal to the younger generation of gamblers.

The $4 billion project on the Strip's northern end is expected to include a 100,000-square-foot casino, a variety of dining options with authentic Asian cuisines and abundant retail space.

The project's initial target opening was 2016. The Malaysian conglomerate bought the Las Vegas property in 2013 from Boyd Gaming, which had started building a hotel complex on the site of the former Stardust casino when the recession hit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

