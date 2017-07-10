Las Vegas doctor convicted of rape sentenced to life with parole

Dr. Binh Chung testified in his sexual assault trial in Las Vegas Justice Court on May 18, 2017. (FOX5)

A suspended Las Vegas doctor convicted of sexual assault, child pornography and drug charges was sentenced Monday.

A judge sentenced Dr. Binh Minh Chung to life with the possibility of parole after 50 years.

Chung was found guilty on 11 of the 14 charges against him in May.

During his trial, Chung told jurors he had a "sleeping beauty fetish" and claimed he was having an affair with the victim. He said she only "appeared" to be unconscious because she was helping him fulfill a fantasy.

