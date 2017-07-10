Monsoon season begins in Southern Nevada

Vehicles drive through a flooded roadway in Las Vegas in an undated image. (FOX5/File)

The monsoon season has begun in Nevada and experts say that above normal daytime temperatures can fire up more active weather in the Valley.

The season runs from June through the end of August, but in the Las Vegas area, the season tends to flare up in the middle of July and last until September.

Last weekend, humidity was low, but on Sunday, it was up to about 20 percent.

By definition, the monsoon is a change in the wind patterns. In the Valley, it is caused by a subtropical high to the east and a thermal low which is caused by hot temperatures. Another factor is the greening of plants in Northern Mexico and Arizona.

