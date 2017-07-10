Faraday Future abandons North Las Vegas factory

Automaker Faraday Future unveiled its electric concept car before its exhibition at CES on Jan. 4, 2016. (FOX5)

Faraday Future is abandoning its plan to build a plant at the Apex site in North Las Vegas.

The company confirmed Monday that it is putting a hold on the site.

In a statement, the company said it is looking for a manufacturing facility that will allow for faster production. The company added that it remains committed to the buildout of the site in North Las Vegas for long-term vehicle manufacturing and it believes North Las Vegas "is an ideal place" for the company.

Construction of the plant was suspended in November of 2016 and some contractors sued over allegations that they hadn’t been paid.

Faraday Future previously said it planned to produce cars in 2018.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said in a statement, "the state, county, and city are focused to ensure Southern Nevada has a large-scale industrial park developed and ready for job creators to diversify our regional economy, and Faraday has played an important part by investing almost $50 million in land improvements and critical design and engineering work at Apex Industrial Park, creating a momentum that has attracted multiple Fortune 500 companies hiring 7,000 Nevadans and investing more than $1 billion that has stabilized and transformed our community."

Nevada lawmakers approved up to $335 million worth of incentives toward the project, including tax breaks and infrastructure improvements near the planned factory.

Gov. Brian Sandoval released a statement stating that although he is disappointed in the announcement, "Nevada's citizens were held harmless financially." Sandoval said lawmakers made it a priority to ensure taxpayer funds and interests were protected. "The agreement between the state and the company required a trust fund to hold any earned abatements until the company achieved a $1 billion investment."

