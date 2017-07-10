Bail set at $1 million for suspect in deadly Las Vegas crash

A Las Vegas judge set bail at $1 million for a woman suspected of causing a deadly crash involving a Metro squad car and a stolen vehicle on July 5.

The suspect, Oriana Leausu, appeared at the Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday morning.

Police said Leausu was behind the wheel of a stolen Dodge Ram truck when she struck a squad car and then two other vehicles on Fort Apache Road between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. The driver of one vehicle involved in the crash died. A Metro officer was also injured in the crash.

According to records at the Clark County Detention Center, Leausu faces a number of charges including driving under the influence resulting in death, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

