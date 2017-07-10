Man, children in custody after barricade at Las Vegas apartment - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man, children in custody after barricade at Las Vegas apartment

Police are at the scene of a barricade off Decatur Boulevard on July 10, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) Police are at the scene of a barricade off Decatur Boulevard on July 10, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
Emergency responders are at the scene of a barricade on July 10, 2017. (Source: LVACS) Emergency responders are at the scene of a barricade on July 10, 2017. (Source: LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a man has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself with two children inside an apartment Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue. 

Metro said officers responded to reports of a man who was involved in a domestic dispute and is refusing to leave an apartment. 

Police said two children, a 5-month-old and 3-month-old were inside the apartment with the man. They were safely taken into custody. 

The suspect and his wife were allegedly fighting for three days before the barricade took place, police said. 

Decatur Boulevard is closed between Eldora Avenue and Edna Avenue, police said.  

Further details were not immediately released. 

