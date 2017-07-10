Man barricaded inside Las Vegas apartment

Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a barricade Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue.

Metro said officers responded to reports of a man who was involved in a domestic dispute and is refusing to leave an apartment.

The southbound lanes in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard are shut down, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

