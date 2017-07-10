Low inventory at some dispensaries week after recreational marijuana launch

Marijuana is displayed for sale at a dispensary in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

A little over a week after the launch of recreational marijuana sales and some dispensaries are struggling to keep their shelves stocked.

“[Business] has been constant,” said Latisha Mahrou, a dispensary agent at Releaf dispensary near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Staff at Releaf said business quintupled following the July 1 start date of recreational marijuana sales.

“We no longer have pre-rolls or edibles [for recreational users],” said Mahrou.

According to the Nevada Department of Taxation, adult-use marijuana sales have exceeded expectations at the state’s 47 licensed recreational marijuana stores.

However, the issue with restocking is not related to supply.

“We don’t have a delivery service,” Mahrou said. “That’s what we’re waiting for."

Under state law, liquor wholesalers are the only ones granted access to distribution licenses. Distribution licenses allow carriers to deliver product from a cultivation facility to a dispensary.

According to a spokesperson for the department of taxation, the liquor wholesalers who applied for the application have yet to meet the requirements.

As a solution, Gov. Brian Sandoval endorsed an emergency regulation to expand the pool of eligible distributors.

“This regulation will provide the structure to allow the department of taxation whether there are enough liquor wholesalers to serve the marijuana distribution market,” said Stephanie Klapstein, of the department of taxation, in an email.

Klapstein also said the department’s goal is to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The Nevada Tax Commission will consider the request on July 13.

