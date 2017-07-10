Family burglarized while mom gives birth

It was supposed to be one of the happiest days of a local mom’s life, instead, she found out her home was being burglarized while she was in the middle of labor.

Baby Gil finally made it home, but his home looked a lot different than it did before. The front door was smashed in and the house was ransacked

It all started after Yezenia Lopez went into labor. She says her husband was on his way home from work and her mother had run home to drop someone off. Lopez was all alone in the hospital when she got a call from her mom.

“She discovered that someone had broken into the house,” Lopez said, “I was very emotional because like this had never happened to me before.”

Lopez said the burglars tore apart the house, taking tablets, laptops, play stations, and anything easy to carry.

But the worst part for this family wasn't the material things.

“This is an invasion of my privacy, I don't feel safe anymore,” Lopez’s husband Gilbert Baru said.

The family thinks someone that lives near them did this and they say the apartment complex is turning a blind eye.

“I mean they smashed through my front door and I'm pretty sure that wasn't a quiet process,” Lopez said, “Nobody's speaking up or somebody doesn't want to speak up.”

The family says the burglars are free to return their stuff and they won’t ask any questions. They’re just disappointed someone would violate them like this.

“We're hard working people and we don't do anything to anybody and I don't wish this upon anybody,” Lopez said.

"They should put themselves in the people that they're stealing from shoes and imagine if that was their family they stole from,” Baru said.

The family said they’ve asked the apartment complex to replace their door, but they still haven’t, The apartment complex did not immediately respond to our requests for information.

If you want to help this family, here’s a link to their Gofundme.

