One person airlifted to UMC after 2-vehicle crash at Needles state line

A two-vehicle crash caused a victim to be airlifted on the California-Nevada state line (Google Maps).

Police confirmed one person was airlifted to a hospital after a 2-vehicle crash on the California-Nevada state line Sunday evening.

The crash between a Kia Optima and a GMC Acadia occurred at 6:52 p.m. on the Needles Highway near Aha Macav Parkway. Highway authorities shut down the highway to make way for the flight for life for at least one victim.

The victim was transported by air to the University Medical Center in unknown condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

