One person airlifted to UMC after 2-vehicle crash at Needles sta - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

One person airlifted to UMC after 2-vehicle crash at Needles state line

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
A two-vehicle crash caused a victim to be airlifted on the California-Nevada state line (Google Maps). A two-vehicle crash caused a victim to be airlifted on the California-Nevada state line (Google Maps).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police confirmed one person was airlifted to a hospital after a 2-vehicle crash on the California-Nevada state line Sunday evening. 

The crash between a Kia Optima and a GMC Acadia occurred at 6:52 p.m. on the Needles Highway near Aha Macav Parkway. Highway authorities shut down the highway to make way for the flight for life for at least one victim.

The victim was transported by air to the University Medical Center in unknown condition. 

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. 

Stay with FOX5 for further developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.