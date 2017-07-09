PD: Body of homeless man found in wash near Wetlands Park

The body of a homeless man was found in a wash near Wetlands Park on July 9, 2017 (Google Maps).

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a wash area near Clark County Wetlands Park Sunday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Frances Celia Avenue, near Broadbent Boulevard at 2:54 p.m. The body of an elderly homeless man, about 70-years-old, was found in the wash behind the neighborhood, said Lt. Grant Rogers of Metro police.

At this time, officials believe the death of the man could be heat related or natural causes.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity and manner of death of the deceased.

