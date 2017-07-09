Fatal stabbing prompts homicide investigation

Metro said homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was stabbed inside a home in a west Las Vegas neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Rockcrest Drive, near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive, after a caller told authorities a female was heard screaming next door.

Metro Lt. Grant Rogers, said officers located a female inside the residence who was stabbed and severely injured.

Medical personnel was also called to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased according to police.

Homicide detectives have been notified of the situation and currently have the incident under investigation.

Authorities did not immediately release any further information.

