Standoff at Vegas funeral home ends; 1 in custody

Crime tape marks the scene of a standoff at a funeral home in Las Vegas on July 9, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Police at the scene of a man armed with a gun at a Las Vegas funeral home on July 9, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police were dealing with an armed man at a funeral home near McCarran airport Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane, before 10 a.m. with reports of a man pointing a gun at his own head.

Metro said officers and SWAT were negotiating with the man at the scene.

All travel lanes near the intersection of Eastern and Patrick were shut down when the situation was active.

McCarran officials also said a few departing flights were delayed because the incident took away certain runway access.

Authorities updated the situation just after 2 p.m. with the man taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Police said he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his shoulder, but it was considered non-life threatening.

