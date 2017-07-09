PD: Armed man at Las Vegas funeral home

Police at the scene of a man armed with a gun at a Las Vegas funeral home on July 9, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police are dealing with an armed man at a funeral home near McCarran airport Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park, at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane, before 10 a.m. with reports of a man pointing a gun at his own head.

Metro said they are negotiating with the man and have since closed all travel lanes near the intersection of Eastern and Patrick due to the active situation.

Authorities have not released any further immediate information from the scene.

