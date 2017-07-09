GOP governors add to pressure on GOP senators on health care

Las Vegas Metro Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased man near a freeway off-ramp on Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a traffic collision that left a woman dead in the northwest part of town Saturday morning.More >
A digital solutions and customer service specialist company are looking to fill hundreds of employment positions over the next few months in Las Vegas.More >
Police say a man was shot multiple times during a rolling gun battle in East St. Louis Thursday night.More >
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
Citing an illness, Amanda Nunes has been removed from Saturday's UFC 213 main event card.More >
