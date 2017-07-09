GOP governors add to pressure on GOP senators on health care - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

GOP governors add to pressure on GOP senators on health care

CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

The pressure is on Republican senators to fulfill a seven-year-old promise to scrap much of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law. That pressure is coming from congressional leaders, conservative groups and impatient GOP voters.

Back home, Republican governors who have experienced some of the upside of the law are warning their GOP senators - first, do no harm.

This is especially true in Nevada, where second-term Gov. Brian Sandoval opposes the current iteration of the Senate GOP health care bill and so does Sen. Dean Heller, who faces a tough re-election next year.

For some governors in Republican-run states, the issue is less about repealing Obama's 2010 statute to secure a political win and more about not blowing a hole in state budgets and maintaining health care coverage for constituents.

