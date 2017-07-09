Summerlin garage fire causes $80,000 in damages - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Summerlin garage fire causes $80,000 in damages

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
The after-math of a garage fire reported on July 8,2017 (LVFR/FOX5). The after-math of a garage fire reported on July 8,2017 (LVFR/FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two people and three dogs were displaced from their Summerlin home on Saturday after a fire erupted in the garage.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched at 2:18 p.m. to a two-story house on Pine Leaf Drive near Summerlin Parkway and the 215 beltway in response to a call reporting a garage fire, according to LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski.  

On arrival, firefighters immediately began battling a fully involved fire inside a three-car garage. Two vehicles were parked inside the garage, according to a release. 

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent the flames from spreading towards the interior of the home.  

The two vehicles were declared a total loss and the garage was destroyed. Fire officials estimated the damage at $80,000.

Fire investigators are continuing their probe into the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. 

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Video shows Venus Williams drove 'lawfully' before fatal crash

    Police: Video shows Venus Williams drove 'lawfully' before fatal crash

    Surveillance video showed tennis star Venus Williams was driving "lawfully" as she entered an intersection where a fatal accident involving her SUV occurred, police in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, said Friday.More >
    Surveillance video showed tennis star Venus Williams was driving "lawfully" as she entered an intersection where a fatal accident involving her SUV occurred, police in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, said Friday.More >

  • Naked man found dead on U.S. 95 and Charleston off-ramp

    Naked man found dead on U.S. 95 and Charleston off-ramp

    Saturday, July 8 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-07-08 23:21:48 GMT

    Las Vegas Metro Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased man near a freeway off-ramp on Saturday morning.  

    More >

    Las Vegas Metro Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased man near a freeway off-ramp on Saturday morning.  

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.