Summerlin garage fire causes $80,000 in damages

The after-math of a garage fire reported on July 8,2017 (LVFR/FOX5).

Two people and three dogs were displaced from their Summerlin home on Saturday after a fire erupted in the garage.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched at 2:18 p.m. to a two-story house on Pine Leaf Drive near Summerlin Parkway and the 215 beltway in response to a call reporting a garage fire, according to LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski.

On arrival, firefighters immediately began battling a fully involved fire inside a three-car garage. Two vehicles were parked inside the garage, according to a release.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent the flames from spreading towards the interior of the home.

The two vehicles were declared a total loss and the garage was destroyed. Fire officials estimated the damage at $80,000.

Fire investigators are continuing their probe into the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

