UFC fans bummed with Amanda Nunes pulling out of headline fight

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were set to face off at UFC 213. (FOX5)

UFC fans were at a loss when the news broke Saturday that Amanda Nunes was pulling out of the big fight against Valentina Shevchenko.

“I was really bummed. It was only a couple hours ago that I heard,” one sad fan said.

“I'm here for the fight tonight! I heard there's a fight going on but the main fighter bailed on me so I don't know what to do now!” another fan said.

FOX5 talked to fans that traveled from Canada and Arizona just to watch Amanda Nunes fight Valentina Shevchenko.

“I hope we get free tickets for the rematch!” another fan said.

Free tickets were not in the cards, but a full refund was. Fans had the option to get their money back as long as they didn’t enter the arena Saturday.

“I was looking forward to that fight. I mean business is business, it is what it is,” another fan said.

