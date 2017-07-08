Naked man found dead on U.S. 95 and Charleston off-ramp

Las Vegas Metro Police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a deceased man near a freeway off-ramp on Saturday morning.

A motorist called 9-1-1 to report a naked man lying face down in the dirt area off the Charleston ramp on the U.S. 95 at 10:50 a.m. NHP and LVMPD authorities arrived at the scene with medical personnel. Medics pronounced the man deceased shortly after, according to NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The Clark County Coroner could not immediately determine the cause of death.

At this time, authorities are investigating whether foul play was involved.

Stay with FOX5 for further developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.