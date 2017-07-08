Woman killed in fatal crash in NW Las Vegas identified

Metro at the scene of a fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

An elderly woman killed in a two-vehicle crash on July 8 was identified on Tuesday.

The Clark County Coroners office confirmed the decedent as 84-year-old Shirley Alexander. Her death was caused by multiple injuries and the manner was ruled an accident.

Officers originally responded to a reported traffic accident at the intersection of Craig Road and Tenaya Way on Saturday at 11:40 a.m.

The crash involved a Chrysler 300 and a Toyota Prius according to authorities. The Toyota was traveling east on Craig when the Chrysler made a left turn in front of the Prius at Tenaya.

Alexander was trapped inside the Toyota after the collision according to police.

Metro said emergency crews were able to remove the woman from the car but she was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The 85-year-old driver, Alvin Alexander, of the Prius was also injured in the crash and transported to the University Medical Center for further treatment.

Keith Banks, 47, was the man behind the wheel of the Chrysler. Police said he remained on scene and did not exhibit signs of impairment.

