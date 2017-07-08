Metro investigates fatal crash in NW Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas on July 8, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly collision in the northwest part of town Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a reported traffic accident at the intersection of Craig Road and Tenaya Way at 11:40 a.m.

The crash involved a Chrysler 300 and a Toyota Prius with one person trapped inside a vehicle after the collision.

Metro said emergency crews were able to remove the victim from the car but was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the intersection while officers were conducting their investigation at the scene.

