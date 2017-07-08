Nevada officials: Amanda Nunes out of UFC 213

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were set to face off at UFC 213. (FOX5)

Citing an illness, Amanda Nunes has been removed from Saturday's UFC 213 main event card in Las Vegas.

UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes was preparing to defend her title against Valentina Shevchenko at the T-Mobile Arena.

Hours before the scheduled bout, multiple reports surfaced that Nunes was complaining of an illness and was admitted to the hospital with her not well enough to fight.

FOX5's Vince Sapienza spoke with the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the UFC released a statement confirming the bantamweight champion was indeed pulled from the fight due to illness.

The remaining 11 bouts will continue, according to the UFC, with Rob Font and Douglas Silva de Andrade matchup promoted to the pay-per-view portion of the card.

