World Series of Poker main event begins in Las Vegas

The 2017 World Championship of Poker main event starts Saturday at the Rio All-Suite hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Thousands are expected to compete in the 48th running of poker's ultimate tournament.

Players enter the $10,000 buy-in event in hopes of claiming a multi-million dollar cash prize and a WSOP championship bracelet.

Tournament officials said amateurs, poker pros, and celebrities from more than 85 different countries are planning on being in attendance.

The prize pool is expected to be more than $60 million with the winner of the event taking home around $8 million.

Qui Nguyen, of Las Vegas, defeated 6,737 entrants in 2016's main event and collected over $8 million in winnings.

Officially, Event 73, has three starting flights with each group of players taking their seats at 11 a.m. over three consecutive days beginning Saturday.

The tournament is scheduled to culminate at the WSOP Final Table July 17.

