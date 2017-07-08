NBA Summer League tips off in Las Vegas

Day 1 of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 7, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

Thousands of fans packed into the Thomas and Mack Center on Friday for the first day of the 2017 NBA Summer League.

A record 24 teams made the trip to Southern Nevada and will be participating in the tournament-style play this year.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates 108,000 people will attend games at the Thomas and Mack and Cox Pavilion. With 26,000 of those fans being out-of-town visitors, spending $20 million.

Fans said the opportunity to see their favorite teams and some bright, young players was too good to pass up.

"You get a chance to see these young guys really showcased without the starters playing it's really fun. Young guys running up and down, it's constant energy and it's super exciting," said David Murzian.

Friday, fans flocked to the court to see Lonzo Ball, the Los Angeles rookie, and UCLA alumnus. Ball has quickly become a fan favorite since joining the team.

The League continues with games over the weekend, including a matchup between two Las Vegas locals, Nigel Williams-Goss and Zach Collins.

