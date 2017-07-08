Family reunited with dog who went missing after Fourth of July fireworks

Days after her dog went missing, 8-year-old Alexa Arellano couldn't be happier to kiss and cuddle her dog, Max.

"It feels super nice to have your best friend back," Arellano said.

Alexa and her family had been passing out fliers and searching all over for their 7-year-old Chihuahua. He ran away on July 4 after being startled by fireworks.

Friday, Alexa's mom got a call from a man saying his son who works at Von's found Max in the parking lot on July 4. He took the dog home when they couldn't find the owner.

"I was actually glad that the man took him home and they had food and water for him and my mom said they had other dogs so he had company," Arellano said.

The family recognized Max on fliers around town and returned him to Alexa's mom.

"I want to say a big thank you because if it wasn't for him, it'd probably take a couple more days to find him because we were looking at animal shelters and stuff," Arellano said.

Alexa and her sisters said they are so grateful to be reunited with their best friend.

"I'm really glad that he's back at home," Arellano said.

