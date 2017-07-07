1 killed in truck rollover in Mesquite

One person was killed in a crash in Mesquite after a truck hauling a camper trailer rolled over Friday evening, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A female passenger was ejected from the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene near mile marker 122 on I-15, NHP said.

The male driver was taken to a Mesquite hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No cause was reported.

