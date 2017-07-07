UFC fans can't get enough of International Fight Week

UFC's International Fight Week continued Friday, as fighters had their final weigh-ins ahead of UFC 213, but it was also one of the most anticipated days for fans looking for the UFC experience.

"I'm fan-boying it up hard as you can tell with my belt. We're having a good time," UFC fan, Jose Velador said.

Thousands of fight fans from around the world showed up a T-Mobile Arena to get a taste of International Fight Week.

"For us it was like a dream come true because we come from Costa Rica, Central America, in those places we don't see much UFC," fan, Alejandro Calderon said.

"I look all year round just for this, to come and meet the fighters, the people you see on TV, you never think you're actually going to see them face to face, it's pretty exciting man," Velador said.

UFC fanatics were given the chance to meet and greet some of the sport's best of all time.

"I got the champion, former Champion Forrest Griffin, I got Benavidez, so I'm doing pretty good for one day’s work," UFC fan Ronnie Saldana said.

"I didn't anticipate to meet how many I actually did this year," Velador said. "Still a little star struck from seeing the fighters, you just can't get used to it."

Friday afternoon, UFC 213 fighters had their final weigh-ins, giving fans a glimpse of what they will see on Saturday night.

"We went to the Hall of Fame induction (Thursday) and saw some of the legends of the sport come through. Really cool to see that and see some of the future fighters at the weigh-ins was a lot of fun."

"It's great, it's really, really amazing we haven't slept in many days because of this," Calderon said.

