Gov. Sandoval endorses emergency marijuana regulation to increase distributor licenses

Since its availability for purchase on July 1, recreational marijuana has been in the forefront of Nevada's latest discussions among lawmakers. A week later, lawmakers said they are worried that the lack of distributors will impact the ability for retail dispensaries to restock product due to sales exceeding the industries expectations.

In response to the widespread worry among industry leaders and lawmakers, Gov. Brian Sandoval (R) endorsed an emergency marijuana regulation on behalf of the Department of Taxation's Statement of Emergency that is set to be considered for adoption on July 13 by the Nevada Tax Commission.

Under this regulation, the department would determine whether enough liquor wholesalers exist to serve the marijuana distribution market.

Although a number of liquor wholesalers have applied for distribution licenses, most did not meet the Department of Taxation's requirements. The department said it will continue to work with applicable wholesalers who are near completion of the process.

A majority of the 47 licensed marijuana retailers said they are running out of inventory, some saying a delivery of fresh product will be needed by mid-July.

