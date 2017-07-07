Las Vegas attorney sentenced for sex act with inmate

A Las Vegas attorney has been sentenced after pleading guilty to engaging in a sexual act with a female inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Cannon to five years of probation. He was also ordered to comply with a curfew, complete an impulse control evaluation and/or mental health evaluation, disclose any treatments, and tell future employers in the legal arena of his conviction. He was also ordered to not have contact with Crystal Wallis or have any contact visits at CCDC or any other jail or prison.

According to an arrest report, detectives set-up a hidden camera in a visitation room that was expected to hold Cannon and Wallis on Aug. 2, 2012. Detectives observed the pair kissing and engaging in a sexual act.

Detectives questioned the pair and both admitted to the acts. Cannon said his clients usually made advances and claimed Wallis wanted to marry him. Cannon said he was married at the time.

Clark County Detention Center records showed Wallis remains behind bars.

