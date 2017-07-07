Suspect throws rock, breaks teeth of Mohave County Sheriff's K-9

Mohave County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man suspected of breaking a K-9's teeth on Thursday.

Adam Benjamin Frankel was arrested on three counts of cruelty to animals, escape, criminal damage, felonies, and disorderly conduct per domestic violence.

Deputies responded to the 11600 block of East Blake Ranch Road in Kingman at 6:27 a.m. for reports of a domestic violence incident after a caller reported that her nephew assaulted her.

Arriving deputies saw a gray vehicle driving away from the home. At some point, a man, identified as Frankel, exited the vehicle and ran toward the home, but officers were able to catch up to him.

Deputies said the 46-year-old victim said Frankel is abusive. She said he grabbed her and threw her down on the ground. Frankel's mother also confirmed he pushed his aunt to the ground. Deputies then took Frankel into custody.

At one point, Frankel started to run toward the desert when he got out of the deputy's grip. The deputy eventually lost sight of Frankel and couldn't find him, so a helicopter and K-9 unit responded. An officer and the K-9 found Frankel hiding in a bush. During the incident, Frankel threw a rock at the K-9 causing the K-9 to suffer from three broken teeth.

Frankel was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

