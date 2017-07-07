Is snorting chocolate the new way kids are getting high?

Kids are snorting chocolate to get high with a new product for sale online.

Kids are finding new ways to get high … and one they can buy on Amazon, with no questions asked. It's called Coco Loko and it's a mixture of cocoa powder and different ingredients in energy drinks that are meant to snort.

It is legal, but is it safe? There has not been a lot of research on the product and it is not FDA approved. Reviews describe it as a euphoric high that gives users energy.

“I gotta believe if you snort cocoa powder into your nose it's gonna get into your lungs and get chocolate in your lungs which sounds like a potential long term hazard,” chemistry teacher Robin Hill said.

The product can be bought on the website “Legal Lean” or on Amazon. Buyers are supposed to be over the age of 18, but there is nothing stopping someone younger from ordering it.

“Frankly, I found the concept ridiculous,” UNLV Freshman John Cueva said.

Cueva said he heard about the product from his dad, but he has not seen it on campus.

Other students at UNLV thought the idea was absurd.

“Snorting or sugar? I'd rather go with some sugar rather than some snorting,” UNLV Sophomore Val Loyola said.

