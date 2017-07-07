Victim of deadly Las Vegas shooting identified

Metro at the scene of a homicide investigation on Lamont Street on July 5, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a shooting Wednesday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Marquian Hearring. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Hearring died in the 4300 block of North Lamont Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Craig Road. Investigators believe Keon Miller shot and killed Hearring. Miller told police the shooting was in self-defense, but investigators said the evidence did not back his claim.

