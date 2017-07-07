Sutherland hiring over 800 employees in the next 3 months - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sutherland hiring over 800 employees in the next 3 months

Posted:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Job seekers attend a career fair (FOX5). Job seekers attend a career fair (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A digital solutions and customer service specialist company are looking to fill hundreds of employment positions over the next few months in Las Vegas. 

Sutherland Global Services plans to hire more than 800 employees in the next three months in an effort to expand its services in the Las Vegas area. Multiple positions are available for potential employees looking to benefit from a "attractive salary and benefits" package. Some positions even offer up to $20 an hour, according to a company release. 

"Come to one of our job fairs, and you can get interviewed that day. We’re offering very attractive salaries and benefits packages to potential employees,” said Dmitri Rideout, Director of Recruitment.

Available positions include Customer Service Specialists, Travel Consultants and Inbound Sales Specialists. 

Sutherland will host seven hiring fairs for job seekers throughout the month of July in west Las Vegas. 

  • Thursday July 6th               10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Tuesday July 11th               10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Thursday July 13th             10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Wednesday July 19th         10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Saturday July 22nd             9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

  • Wednesday July 26th         10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Saturday July 29th             9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

The fairs are held at 8725 West Sahara Avenue near Durango Drive. If your're interested and want to know more, reach out to TheLakes.TalentAcquisitions@sutherlandglobal.com or 585-295-0800 ext. 785345.

